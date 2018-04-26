JKBOSE Class 12 part 2 results 2018 of Jammu region declared at jkbose.jk.gov.in; here is how to check

JKBOSE 12th result 2018: The Jammu and Kashmir State Board of School Education declared results on Wednesday. (Source: IE)

JKBOSE Class 12th result 2018: The Jammu and Kashmir State Board of School Education (JKBOSE) declared the results of Class 12 part 2 examinations of Jammu region on Wednesday, April 25, 2018, on its official website – jkbose.jk.gov.in. The students can now check the result on the above-mentioned website. The JKBOSE Class 12th part 2 results are also available on indiaresults.com. This year, girls outshone boys by scoring 59 per cent whereas boys are at 55 per cent. A total of 37,858 candidates had appeared in JKBOSE Class 12 examination, of which 20,646 qualified it.

Out of this, 5,247 students have secured distinction (75 per cent or above marks) while 8,944 candidates secured the first division (60 per cent or above marks). Japleen Kour from science stream has secured top position by scoring 98.2 per cent.

Here is how to check JKBOSE 12th result 2018:

1: Go to the official website of Jammu and Kashmir State Board of School Education – jkbose.jk.gov.in

2: Find ‘Class 12 part 2 results 2018’ under the section that says ‘Latest results’.

3. Enter roll number or name.

4. Click on submit.

5. Your result will be displayed on the screen.

6. Download the same and take a printout for future reference

The official marksheets will soon be available at the schools. Ths students who had appeared for JKBOSE Class 12 examination can contact their schools and get their official mark sheets.

About JKBOSE

The Jammu and Kashmir State Board of School Education (JKBOSE) was established through a legislation under the Jammu and Kashmir State Board of School Education Act, 1975. It has more than 10,609 schools under it and employs around 22,300 teachers. It is the main board of school education of Jammu and Kashmir which conducts exam for Jammu, Kashmir, Leh and Kargil divisions.

All the best!