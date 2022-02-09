JKBOSE Class 12 Kashmir Division 2021 results out: Here’s how to check

JKBOSE Class 10, 12 Exams for Kashmir Division were conducted in the months of November – December 2021.

Jammu and Kashmir State Board of School Education has declared the results of Class 12th examination for academic year 2021-22 for Kashmir Division on Tuesday. Students who write the JKBOSE Annual regular part II examinations for Kashmir division can check the results on official website i.e jkbose.nic.in using their roll number present on the admit card.

JKBOSE Class 10, 12 Exams for Kashmir Division were conducted in the months of November – December 2021. The exams were conducted in an offline mode at various centres with strict adherence to all Covid-19 protocols. Students had to take a consent letter from their parents to appear for the exam in the respective exam centre.

JKBOSE Class 12th Result 2021-22: Steps to check score

Open the official website of Jammu and Kashmir Board State Board of School Education, jkbose.nic.in

Click on the Results section available on the homepage.

Select Kashmir division from drop down menu.

A new window will appear on the screen.

Now, select the option for JKBOSE 12th Result 2021 Kashmir Division.

Enter the required credentials roll number, and submit with the captcha.

The JKBOSE Result will appear on the screen.

Save results or take screenshot for future reference

The board will release a separate mark sheet that will be available from the board’s office. Scorecard would also be available with the respective schools.

Nearly 75 per cent of the 72,000 candidates have passed the 12th Class examination conducted by JKBOSE in November last year, and it was girls who took the first position in Science, Commerce and Home Science streams.

Meanwhile, JKBOSE released the result of Class 12 board exams for the Jammu division on February 5 for all Science, Commerce and Humanities stream.