JKBOSE Class 11th results announced – check at jkbose.ac.in

Know how to check JKBOSE Class 11th results
The wait is over for thosands of candidates as the Jammu and Kashmir Board of Secondary Education (JKBOSE) announced the annual results for class XI students for Kashmir division on Wednesday. Candidates may check their results at the official website kbose.ac.in.
Here’s how candidates may check their results
1. Candidates may first visit the official website jkbose.ac.in.
2. After reaching the website, they may click on the results link.
3. Soon a new page will appear
4. Now, candidates are required to fill in their required details.
5. No a new page showing results will appear on the screen
6. Candidates may take out a printout of the marksheet for future use.
More to follow.
