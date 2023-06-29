The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) is likely to release the results for Class 11 students soon. Once announced, the students who appeared in JKBOSE Class 11th examinations this year will be able to check their scores at the official website of the state board – jkbose.nic.in.

The candidates will require the hall ticket number, date of birth and other details to check their scorecard. It may be noted that the Jammu and Kashmir Board has already released the results for class 10 and class 12 board exams.

According to multiple media reports, JKBOSE Class 11th results are expected to be released by this week. However, the Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education has not made any official announcement regarding the Class 11th results yet.

Jammu and Kashmir Board Class 11th Result 2023: Steps to check

As soon as the state board releases Class 11th results online, the students will be able to check their score card through these simple steps –

Visit the official website of JKBOSE – jkbose.nic.in

Click on class 11 result link on the homepage (link is not active yet)

In the new window, enter the required details and information like hall ticket number and roll number

Click on Submit button

Your JKBOSE Board Class 11th result will be displayed on the screen

Check all the information and download the result for future reference

Additionally, candidates are advised to keep a close look at the official website of the board for further updates.