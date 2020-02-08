JKBOSE Class 11 Jammu results announced; How to check

Students are required to get a minimum of 33 per cent marks in each subjects to clear the exam. (Representative image: IE)

The wait is over for a large number of candidates as Jammu and Kashmir State Board of School Education (JKBOSE) announced results for Class 11 in Jammu region on Saturday. Students may check their results at official websites jkbose.ac.in or jkbose.gov.in.

Candidates are required to get a minimum of 33 per cent marks in each subjects to clear the exam. They are also required to clear the practical exams separately with the same percentage.

Here’s how candidates may check their results

1 Candidates may first visit the official website jkbose.ac.in

2 They may now click on the result showing class 11 result.

3 After this, candidates may log in using their credentials.

4 Now, results will come out on the screen.

5 Candidates may download their results and keep it for future use.

Candidates who clear class XI exam will be able to appear for class XII. For the ongoing session, the class XII exam will begin from February 27, which will go on till March 26.

The board earlier announced results for class 1 Kashmir division winter exams on January 1. Students were asked to check their results at official website jkbose.jk.gov.in.

Last year in June, JKBOSE declared the result for private students of Class 11 for Kashmir along with as Kargil division. Students, who appeared for the exam were asked to check their results at the official website.