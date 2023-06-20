The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) declared the JK Board Class 10th Result 2023 on its official website on Monday (June 19). Students who appeared in JKBOSE 10th examinations this year can now check their scorecard at jkbose.nic.in.

To download the result, candidates will be required to enter their roll number and date of birth.

JKBOSE Class 10th Result 2023: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website of JKBOSE – jkbose.nic.in

Step 2: Select link which reads ‘Result of Secondary School Examination (Class 10th) Session’ on the homepage

Step 3: Enter your roll number or registration number

Step 4: Click on submit

Step 5: Your JKBOSE Class 10th result will appear on your screen

Step 6. Check the details and download the scorecard for future reference

JKBOSE Class 10th Result 2023: Direct link

– https://jkbose.nic.in/

JKBOSE Class 10th Result 2023: Pass percentage

According to the Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education, a total of 1,48,701 students enrolled for Class 10th examinations, out of which 1,18,791 qualified for the examination. The state board also added that the overall pass percentage stood at 79.89 – 81.68 per cent of girls cleared the exam against 78.23 per cent of boys.