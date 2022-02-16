JKBOSE Class 10 Result 2021-22: Kashmir division Class 10 results declared

Students will now be able to check the class 10th Kashmir Division Result on the official site of JKBOSE on jkbose.nic.in.

JKBOSE Class 10 Result 2021: Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) results have been declared on Wednesday. The Class 10 results for the Kashmir division is available on the official website and candidates can check the results via the official site of JKBOSE on jkbose.nic.in.

The Kashmir Division Class 10 exams, which are also known as the Secondary School examination for the Kashmir division, were conducted from November 9 to November 27, 2021. Students who pass the JKBOSE Class 10 exam will be eligible to take admissions in class 11 across the state.

Steps on how to check JKBOSE Class 10 exams results

Visit jkbose.nic.in. official site

On the homepage, click on JKBOSE Result for Class 10 Kashmir division link.

Now enter the roll number along with the date of birth.

The marks will be displayed on the screen.

Check the marks and download the JKBOSE result.

The JKBOSE Class 12 result for the Kashmir division was declared on February 8, 2022, wherein 75 per cent of students had passed the exam. According to the officials, 72,180 candidates had appeared for the exam wherein 54,075 had passed, from which 72 per cent were males and 78 per cent girls.

The class 12th exam was topped by Arusa Parviz from the Science stream by scoring 499 marks (99.8%), whereas Tabinda Jan scored the highest in Commerce with 497 marks (99.4 %). The Arts stream, on the other hand, was topped by Adeebah Muzamil who scored 496 marks (99.2%), while the Home Science course was topped by Shaila Nabi who scored 495 marks (99.0 %).