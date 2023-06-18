JKBOSE 12th Result 2023: Application process for obtaining marksheet photocopies, re-evaluation to begin on June 19

The application process for obtaining photocopies of answer scripts and re-evaluation of the JKBOSE 12th board exam will begin on June 19, 2023. Candidates can apply for both online through the official website: jkbose.nic.in. The deadline for applying for re-evaluation of the JKBOSE 12th result is July 9, 2023. However, students who have scored less than 20% marks will not be eligible to apply for re-evaluation. The results for the class 12th exams in science, arts, and commerce were announced on June 9, 2023, on the official website.

Here are the important dates for JKBOSE 12th Result 2023 Re-evaluation:

– Submission of re-evaluation/photocopy of answer scripts: June 19, 2023

– Last date of application for copies of answer scripts: July 2, 2023

– Last date of application for result re-evaluation: July 9, 2023

To apply for JK Board 12th Result Re-evaluation 2023, students need to pay the prescribed fees of Rs 495 per answer script for re-evaluation and Rs 255 per answer script for photocopying, through online mode. Here are the steps to apply for JKBOSE class 12th result re-evaluation:

1. Visit the official website: jkbose.nic.in

2. On the new page, click on “JK Board result re-evaluation of class 12”

3. A login window will appear on the screen

4. Enter your credentials and fill in the required details

5. Pay the specified fees and submit the form

Here are some instructions to keep in mind while applying for JKBOSE 12th Result Re-evaluation 2023:

– Disqualified students will not be eligible to apply for photocopies or re-evaluation.

– Students are advised to collect their photocopies as per the schedule provided from the sections of JKBOSE Head Office at JKBOSE New Campus, Bemina, Srinagar, and Rehari Colony, Jammu-Tawi, along with proof of fee deposition.

– It is recommended to check the JKBOSE website: jkbose.nic.in for updates and other relevant information after applying, on a regular basis

– Students can contact the JKBOSE authorities via email at directoracad@jkbose.co.in or by phone at 0191-2952817 or 0194-2494522, in case of any doubts or queries