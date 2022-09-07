JKBOSE 12th result 2022 out for Kargil Division, Download at jkbose.ac.in

JKBOSE 12th result 2022 for Kargil Division: The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education released the JKBOSE 12th result 2022 for Kargil Division on 6 September. The candidates who appeared in the said exam can download their results using roll number, date of birth, and other details on the login page. The link to the results has been hosted on jkbose.ac.in.

How and where to check JKBOSE 12th Result 2022?

Candidates can JKBOSE 12th Results 2022 online followed by the easy steps given below.

Candidates are required to visit the official website of JKBOSE – jkbose.ac.in. Navigate the link that reads ‘View Result of Higher Secondary Part II (Class 12th) Annual (Private) / Bi-annual-2021-22 (Kargil)’. It will redirect you to the JKBOSE 12th Result login page. Now, you need to enter your roll number, registration number, date of birth and click on the submit button. Then, the JKBOSE 12th result 2022 will be displayed on the screen. After checking your scores, candidates have been advised to Download JKBOSE 12th result 2022 and save it for future reference.

JKBOSE Class 12th Result includes details like student’s roll number, date of birth, parent’s name, subject, maximum marks, secured marks, total marks, and result status of the candidate. The JKBOSE Class 12th Result 2022 was announced on 6 September 2022. All those who have yet not checked their results have been advised to go through the official website and check their scores and save the PDF for future reference.

About Jammu and Kashmir Board

Every year, the Jammu and Kashmir Board of School conducts exams for Class 10th and Class 12th all over the state of Jammu and Kashmir. The board is affiliated with more than 10609 schools across the state and employs 22300 teachers. Its headquarter is in the Jammu and Kashmir State Board of School Education.