JKBOSE 12 Result 2020 declared for Jammu region! Check at jkbose.ac.in, List of toppers

Jammu and Kashmir state education board has released the result of class 12th students for Jammu (summer region). The exam has been aced by Ritika Sharma who scored 99 per cent marks from the Arts stream. Followed by Ritika Sharma is Vanshika Sumbria who scored the second highest marks 98.6% and S Mallikarjun who scored 98.2%, both from the arts stream. A total of five students have topped from the Science subjects, all of them scored 98.6 per cent in the summer region exam results, reports said. The five toppers from the Science stream are- Anshul Thakur, Reeba Shamim Malik, Kritika Sharma, Stanzin Sharab and Tania Gupta.

As fas as toppers from the Commerce stream go, Kriti has topped the exam in the Commerce stream with a total of 98.4 per cent marks followed by Muskan Gupta and third topper Mehak Chettri with 98 and 97.8 per cent marks respectively. Tanisha Jain has scored the highest marks from the home science stream after getting 85.8 per cent marks. She is followed by the second and third topper namely Manisha Aithamian and Sonia Rani who have got 73.6 and 72.8 per cent marks respectively.

The result of the students has been released officially on the website of the state education board- jkbose.ac.in. Students who wish to check their result must have their roll number and other vital details handy.

Steps to check JKBOSE exam results

Students first need to log on to the official website of the state education board and after logging in they should go to the result announcement section on the website. After filling in their roll number and other vital details including date of birth and father’s name, the students will be directed to their result pdf. After viewing results, students should also keep a copy of their result on their systems or mobile phones or get a print out of the same.