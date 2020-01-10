JKBOSE 10th Kashmir Winter results 2019 out; Here’s how to check

The exam was held last year in October and November. (Representative image)

The wait for a large number of students is over as Jammu and Kashmir State Board of Secondary Education (JKBOSE) announced the Class 10 Kashmir division winter exams on Friday. Students are advised to check their results at official website jkbose.jk.gov.in.

The exam was held last year in October and November, in which close to 65,000 students appeared.

How to check results

1. Students may first log on to the official website jkbose.jk.gov.in

2. After this, they may click on the link, ‘Latest results’.

3. Now, students may click on the link saying, ‘Secondary exam result 2019′

4. They are now required to enter their roll numbers or names

5. After this, they may press on the submit button

6. Soon, results will be displayed on the desktop

7. Candidates may download their results

8. After downloading results, candidates may take out a printout for future purpose.

The board will offer a scholarship to 1,068 students. Selected students will get a scholarship of Rs 12,000 per annum. Those students who are selected will get the total scholarship amount of Rs 48,000 from class 9 to 12.

It has already distributed application forms of Union HRD Ministry’s National Means-cum-Merit Scholarship Scheme (NMMSS) in all its affiliated government schools.

Last June, the board had announced the result for private students of Class 11 for Kashmir as well as Kargil division. Students were asked to check their results at jkbose.ac.in. Earlier it also announced the higher or HS result for Kashmir division in which Tehniyat Sheikh from SRM Welkin Higher Secondary School Sopore. The student scored 493 marks out of 500.

In July, JKBOSE announced the result of part 2 bi-annual result 2019 for private students of Jammu division students. They were asked to check their result via SMS by typing jkbose12 <space> roll number and then send it to 5686850.