JK Lakshmipat University signs MoU with IIT Jammu for BTech exchange programme

JK Lakshmipat University has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Jammu. Under the MoU, BTech students will be able to complete their semester in premium engineering institutes across the country, In a similar agreement last year, JKLU’s eight students were selected at IIT Bhilai and IIT Gandhinagar to complete their semester.

The semester exchange programme is aligned with the National Education Policy (NEP-2020) which encourages universities to consider credits earned from other universities for giving a degree.

“JKLU’s signing up of MoU’s with IITs for semester exchange is an effort in the spirit of NEP 2020. 25 to 30% of students of JKLU have studied in IIT Delhi, IIT Hyderabad and foreign universities before. Under the latest MoU, JKLU students can study in IIT Jammu with immediate effect, and for this a fixed procedure has been made. This will provide another level of exposure to our students as we fulfil our promise of providing the best possible education to them,” Dheeraj Sanghi, vice chancellor, JK Lakshmipat University, said.

He added that such initiatives help students to stand out during placements.

JK Lakshmipat University (JKLU) was established in the year 2011 in Jaipur. The University is recognised as a Scientific and Industrial Research Organization (SIRO) by the Department of Scientific and Industrial Research, Ministry of Science and Technology, Government of India.