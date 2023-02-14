JK Lakshmipat University records 100% placement with highest package of Rs 15.25 LPA

JK Lakshmipat University claims to have reported 100% placement results in the academic year 2022-23, as per an official statement. As per the statement, the highest package offered was Rs 15.25 lakh per annum in the BTech course.

Furthermore, it added that JKLU students bagged these offers from on-campus selection processes. “The top recruiters were NTPC, Sandvine, JK Tyre, Bosch, India Mart, Asian Paints, Flipkart, Adani Wilmar, Puma, and KPMG, among others,” it said.

The highest salary was Rs 15.25 lakh per annum (LPA) and the average salary was Rs 7.07 LPA for B.Tech students. The corresponding figures for MBA were Rs 8.46 and 7.39 LPA, for BBA, Rs 8.00 and Rs 5.33 LPA, and for MTech, Rs 15.00 and Rs 6.17 LPA respectively.