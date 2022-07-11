JK Lakshmipat University invites applications for BTech course

JK Lakshmipat University (JKLU) has invited applications for admissions in Bachelors of Technology (BTech) courses for the academic session 2022-23. The admissions are open for full-time programmes as per University Grants Commission’s (UGC) guidelines for Btech in Computer Science and Engineering (CSE), Electronics and Communication (ECE) and Mechanical Engineering (ME).

The eligibility criteria for admission are minimum 70% aggregate marks in both 10 and 12 grade for BTech (CSE) and 65% for BTech (ME and ECE). In case, 10 grade board board has more than five subjects, the fifth subject will be of the applicant’s choice. For grade 12 marks, four subjects will be considered that is physics, chemistry, maths and english.

Foreign Nationals of Indian origin or non-resident Indian candidates can be considered for admission on the basis of their marks in grade 12 or equivalent examination. Only those candidates who fulfil the eligibility criteria can initiate the application form. After filling out the application form candidates are required to pay an application fee of Rs 1000 which is a non-refundable or non-adjustment

According to the university, many of these programmes have an interdisciplinary curriculum that offers you a wider bandwidth of exposure to knowledge and learning.

