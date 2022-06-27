JK Lakshmipat University invites application for its Design Programme

JK Lakshmipat University, Jaipur has opened admission for its under graduate (UG) and masters design programmes for the academic session 2022 -23.

The last date to apply is July 15, 2022.

Students need to check all the eligibility requirement laid down by the JK Lakshmipat University’s Management, before applying fro the admission. Only those students who fulfill the eligibility criteria can fill out the application form.

Before filling out the application form, the students need to fill in their personal and professional information in the respective section of the form. Furthermore, the students are required to pay the application form fee of Rs 1,000. Once your application form is received by the management, the institute will send the confirmation via email and update the students on the time, venue, entrance conducted by Institute of Design at JK Lakshmipat University.

The admission process includes minimum 60% aggregate marks in both 10 and 12 grades or equivalent. For Master’s in design 60% aggregate marks or equivalent CGPA in 10+two+three from the recognised university is required. Students appearing for final board exams can also apply. However, the admission will be provisional based on the minimum marks obtained.

The applicants are required to sit in one of the design entrance tests from NID- DAT or UCEED. In case the applicant has not appear in the above-mentioned entrance, he/she must appear for JKLU- DET. All overseas students can also apply for admission based on the marks in 12 grade or from equivalent examination only.

JKLU Institute of Design provides experiential learning with academicians from premier design institutes and industry experts that transcends conventional boundaries and lays the foundation for breakthrough ideas.

