JK Lakshmipat University collaborates with Social Justice Ministry to launch Elderline in Rajasthan

JK Lakshmipat University, Jaipur, in partnership with the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, Government of India and Government of Rajasthan has launched a toll-free helpline service for elderly people called ‘Elderline’. The services can be availed by dialling toll-free number 14567. According to an official statement, the number will be available from 8:00 am to 8:00 pm, seven days a week. “The helpline has been live in Rajasthan since May 18, 2022, and as of now, it has successfully catered to over 55,000 calls,” the statement added.

As per the statement, the helpline aims to provide information, guidance, emotional support, rescue, and abuse prevention services to the senior citizens. “Various research shows that older people, especially those with pre-existing medical conditions, especially heart disease, lung disease, diabetes or cancer, feel more vulnerable in the post-pandemic world than other age groups,” Prasanta Swarnakar, programme manager, National Helpline for Senior Citizens Rajasthan, said.

He further added that Rajasthan has seen an exponential number of senior citizens affected by the coronavirus pandemic, and most of them are lonely and do not have much support. “The toll-free number has been launched keeping in view the distressed life of senior citizens as there is no dedicated wing that works towards their needs. Most often they remain secluded and continue to suffer in absence of assistance or help,” Swarnakar said.

“As a part of awareness activity, Swarnakar, Field Response Leader Sami Ur Rehman and Connect Centre Team Leader Niraj Kumar Pandey met Shrimati Ganga Devi, MLA, Bagru Vidhan Sabha, Rajasthan on July 14, 2022,” an official statement noted. According to the statement, the Elderline Rajasthan team also met Archana Sharma, president, Board of Social Justice and Empowerment, Government of Rajasthan on July 20, 2022 to update her about the current status of Elderline Rajasthan.

