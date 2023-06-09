scorecardresearch
JK Lakshmipat University appoints Renu Jain as dean of the Institute of Engineering and Technology

An IIT alumnus, Renu Jain has served a multitude of reputed organisations spanned over 31 years including IIT Delhi, IIT Kanpur, and B.I.T.S. Pilani.

Written by FE Education
Jain acquired her masters degree in Mathematics from IIT Delhi and did her PhD in Computer Science from B.I.T.S. Pilani.
Rajasthan based JK Lakshmipat University (JKLU) has announced the appointment of Renu Jain as dean of the Institute of Engineering and Technology. An IIT alumnus, Jain comes with three decades of experience in the field of technology education. Her appointment as dean of the engineering and technology department aims to pave a new wave of innovative learning among the students, an official release said.

As per the release, Jain has served a multitude of reputed organisations spanned over 31 years including IIT Delhi, IIT Kanpur, B.I.T.S. Pilani, CSJM University of Kanpur, and NSUT in Delhi among others. Besides teaching, she has successfully delivered multiple leadership roles as well. She held positions of director and founding director at the Institute of Engineering and Technology, Kanpur University and Krishna Girls Engineering College, Kanpur, respectively. She also delivered her duties as the dean at Kanpur University for many years.

“I look forward to contributing to the growth of students at JK Lakshmipat University and aiding them with relevant industry exposure. With my experience and multidimensional approach to learning at JKLU, this association will yield productive results and will take the institution to greater heights,” Renu Jain, dean, Institute of Engineering and Technology, JKLU, said.

Graduating in BSc Maths (Honours) from Meerut University, Jain acquired her Master’s degree in Mathematics from IIT Delhi and did her PhD in Computer Science from B.I.T.S. Pilani. In addition to this, she is certified in computer-based information systems software technology from McGill University, Canada, the release mentioned.

“Jain’s expertise will certainly bring a comprehensive approach towards learning and a better understanding of skill-based opportunities. As JKLU considers experiential learning for students a key to establishing themselves in the industry-oriented competition, we are positive that Jain will foster our vision to achieve desired goals,” Dheeraj Sanghi, vice chancellor, JKLU, said.

First published on: 09-06-2023 at 11:24 IST

