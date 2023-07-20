JK Lakshmipat University announces walk-in admissions for design programme

JK Lakshmipat University has announced an opportunity for prospective students to participate in a Walk-in Admission event for its design programme. The event is scheduled to take place on July 30, offering interested individuals a convenient and streamlined admission process.

The Walk-in Admission event will be held at the university campus from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm, an official release said. Prospective students are encouraged to arrive promptly at 11:00 am to begin the application process by filling out the application form, the release added.

Following the application form filling, the portfolio round will commence from 11:30 am to 12:30 pm. It will provide applicants an opportunity to showcase their creative abilities and present their portfolios to the university’s faculty members. The portfolio round is designed to evaluate the candidates’ artistic skills, innovative thinking, and potential for success in the field of design, the release said.

After the portfolio round, applicants will have the opportunity to submit their enrollment fees anytime after 1:00 pm. This step will be the final stage of the admission process.

“At JK Lakshmipat University, we believe in fostering creativity and providing students with a platform to showcase their talent. This event allows us to connect directly with prospective students and make the admission process more accessible and efficient,” A Balasubramaniam, dean, Institute of Design JK Lakshmipat University, said.