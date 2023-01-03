JK Fenner India ltd launches employability skill training center

JK Fenner (India) ltd, a developer and creator of numerous business domains, in collaboration with Nicola Foundation has launched an employability skill center in Delhi as part of its CSR projects. According to an official release, the programme aims to provide support to socially and economically disadvantaged youths in the community who are unemployed and living in BPL.

The programme was launched by Vikrampati Singhania, Managing Director, JK Fenner ltd, through video conference.

The released mentioned JK Fenner (India) ltd and the Nicola Foundation have worked on numerous CSR projects together. They have completed projects on village rural activities, women empowerment, healthcare awareness, COVID-19 relief, and skill education for livelihood creation since 2019. In the fiscal year 2022-2023 under this collaboration 650 youths received skill training and employment, 250 women benefited from the women empowerment programme, and 500 rural residents benefited from the rural-healthcare programme. Since its collaboration, more than 5000 people have benefited from JK Fenner (India) Ltd’s CSR initiatives, the release added.

Furthermore, the release said JK Fenner (India) ltd in collaboration with Nicola Foundation aims to work on UNESCO’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), nation-building, and country economic growth by developing skilled labour to contribute to the country’s-growth.

With inputs from ANI