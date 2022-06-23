JK Business School invites applications for BBA batch 2022-25

JK Business School (JKBS) has invited applications for its Bachelors of Business Administration (BBA) programme for the batch of 2022. The three year BBA degree programme is a comprehensive and contemporary course that provides a strong foundation to each and every student. The curriculum is constantly updated to keep pace with the dynamic global and Indian environment.

Interested candidates can fill the application form latest by August 30, 2022. The selection process would be based on screening on the basis of 12 grade results followed by JKBS Written Aptitude Test (WAT), group discussion and personal interview. The fee structure for the course is Rs 2.92 lakh and Rs 10,000 refundable security deposit.

Students who have cleared the 12 grade exams or equivalent examination from CBSE or Board of school Education, Haryana or other recognised board or its equivalent are eligible to apply for these programs.

The BBA programme stresses on regular industrial visits, internships, management games and live projects. The students are trained through 100 hours of placement training over three years which includes, resume writing, group discussions, interview skills and more. The students are assisted by a corporate resource centre for placements and various reputed companies and MNCs make visits to the campus to hire the students.

“The goal of the BBA programme at JKBS is to prepare the students for the contemporary business environment which demands for qualified and skillful multi skilled professionals. It offers the student an environment, where they grow and acquire knowledge through practical experience including real life situations, experiential learning and case studies, applications based on real industry data, engaging projects, and an extensive corporate link where industry veterans handle the academic delivery. To provide a holistic understanding of the global business environment, identify problems and offer solutions by exercising their social, technical and leadership skills,” professor Sanjiv Marwah, director, JK Business School, said.

