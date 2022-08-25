JK Business School announces to invite applications for BCA batch of 2022-25

JK Business School (JKBS), has announced to invite applications for its BCA programme for the batch of 2022. According to an official statement, JKBS aims to prepare students for the contemporary business environment which demands for qualified and skillful professionals.

Furthermore, the BCA course is a full-time three years programme consisting of six semesters in bachelor’s degree in computer applications, affiliated with Gurugram University, Gurugram. “The objective of the BCA program is to provide the essential knowledge and technical skills to get rewarding careers in the changing world of Information Technology (IT)”, it added.

According to JKBs, the course curriculum includes database management systems, software engineering, operating systems, web technology, and computer languages such as HTML, C, C++, Java, and other emerging technologies.

Interested candidates for JK Business School BCA programme can fill the application form at the official website of JKBC. The last date to apply for the programme is September, 30 2022.

Eligible candidates must have passed 10+2 in any streams with 45% of marks in aggregate from any recognised board. “The fee structure for the course is Rs 3,30,000 and Rs 10,000 refundable security deposit,” the statement added.

The selection process would be based on Screening on the basis of class 12 results followed by JKBS Written Aptitude Test (WAT) and round of personal interviews.

“A team of expert trainers from JK Technosoft Limited and other industry partners will be mentoring students. Students will be trained on latest and emerging technologies – Blockchain, AI/ML, IoT, Robotics, etc. by industry experts and will be provided the opportunity to work on live projects during the course,” the institution said in an official release.

“There is an utmost need of skilled professionals to serve and solve the various problems in the world of technology and IT in India. BCA degree is in huge demand since manpower is continuing to get replaced by the systems and the need for good skillful experts and professionals is there to operate and function. BCA programme at JKBS course opens a pool of job opportunities in various fields, especially in the IT sector,” Vishnu, professor, JKBS, said.

