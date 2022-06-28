JK administration partners with IIT Jammu to work on capacity building of IT infrastructure, e-services

The Jammu and Kashmir administration and Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Jammu have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on Monday to collaboratively work on capacity building of the information technology infrastructure and e-services, officials said.

The MoU was signed by Prema Puri, Commissioner-Secretary to the government, information technology department, and Manoj Singh Gaur, professor, director, IIT-Jammu, in the presence of Lieutenant Governor (LG) Manoj Sinha, at the Raj Bhavan.

According to the LG, the partnership aims to create a centre of expertise and excellence towards design, development of projects related to software services, cyber-security, capacity building for cyber compliances and IT policies.

The agreement also aims to pave the way for developing and organising hackathons for talent hunt, besides incubation of startups in the Union Territory, he added. He further added that the objective of the MoU is to improve the effectiveness of governance with the prime objective of making services faceless, paperless, easy, effective and efficient.

“Several initiatives have been undertaken by the government for revolutionising public service delivery and improving responsiveness and accountability of the departments,” Sinha said.

The LG suggested collaborative efforts to develop community-monitoring tools for school education and higher education departments to objectively monitor the quality of education in schools and colleges across Jammu and Kashmir.

With inputs from PTI.

