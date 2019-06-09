JIPMER MBBS results 2019 declared: List of toppers, counselling schedule – all you need to know

JIPMER MBBS results 2019: The Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduation Medical Education and Research (JIPMER) has declared MBBS entrance examination results. Those who appeared for the exam may check the result at the official website \u2014 jipmer.edu.in. Students who have qualified for the exam may now appear for counselling. While the first round of counselling will be held from June 27 to 29, the second round will be held on July 25. The third and fourth round will be held on followed by third and then the fourth and final counselling on August 21 and September 28, respectively. However, dates are still tentative and will depend on a number of seats available. Arunangshu Bhattacharya topped JIPMER MBBS exam with 99.9986761 percentile. He also obtained All India Rank of 19 in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2019. List of toppers 1st rank: Arunangshu Bhattacharya 2nd rank: Prateek Upadhyay 3rd rank: Aryan Bansal 4th rank: Prajnapan Basu 5th rank: Chetanya Mittal 6th rank: Amritesh S. Grewal 7th rank: Phaneendra DR 8th rank: Bahadur Singh 9th rank: Apoorv Raghav 10th rank: Nishtha Cut-off percentile Students are needed to score at least 50 percentile to clear the tough exam. In OPH category, they will have to score 45th percentile, even as in reserved category 40 percentile is the required number. This year, close to 1.84 lakh students registered for the exam, which was conducted across the country on June 2 in nearly 280 exam centres. Students will have to appear for counselling session for admissions in as many as two hundred seats. The duration of the course is 4 years and 6 months. While JIPMER Puducherry has 150 seats JIPMER Karaika has 50. After completion of their courses, students will also have to undergo 1 year of compulsory rotatory internship for the degree. Students may also check Merit lists on the official website, both category wise as well as overall.