JIPMER MBBS 2019 exam date: Here is when the online entrance examination will be held

JIPMER MBBS 2019 exam date: The Bachelor of Medicine, Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS) online entrance examination dates have been released by the Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research on its official website at jipmer.edu.in. Candidates who are preparing to appear for the exam in the coming year should mark the date of the exam along with the registration date now so that they do not miss out. While the exam registration is tentatively set to commence on March 6, 2019, the exam is likely to take place on June 2, 2019. The exam is conducted every year to fill around 200 undergraduate programme seats at the institute across campuses that are located in Puducherry and Karaikal.

Mentioned below are the important dates that candidates need to note for MBBS 2019 along with other programmes.

JIPMER MBBS July 2019-

Online Registration starts: March 3, 2019

Online Registration ends: April 12, 2019

Online Entrance exam: June 2, 2019

First Counselling: June 26, 2019 to June 28, 2019

Admission Process closes: Septemeber 30, 2019

JIPMER MD/MS July 2019-

Online Registration starts: February 28, 2019

Online Registration ends: April 1, 2019

Online Entrance exam: May 19, 2019

First Counselling: June 12, 2019

Admission Process closes: August 31, 2019

JIPMER B.Sc/ BASLP/PBD/M.Sc/MPH/PhD August 2019-

Online Registration starts: April 18, 2019

Online Registration ends: May 24, 2019

Online Entrance exam: June 23, 2019

First Counselling: july 17, 2019 to July 19, 2019

Admission Process closes: September 30, 2019

JIPMER MD/MS January 2020-

Online Registration starts: September 18, 2019

Online Registration ends: October 25, 2019

Online Entrance exam: December 1, 2019

First Counselling: December 12, 2019

Admission Process closes: February 29, 2020

JIPMER DM/M.Ch January 2020-

Online Registration starts: September 18, 2019

Online Registration ends: October 25, 2019

Online Entrance exam: December 1, 2019

Counselling: December 13, 2019

Admission Process closes: February 29, 2020

About JIPMER-

Established in the year 1823 by the French government, the Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research was earlier known as École de Médicine de Pondichérry. It was converted into Dhanvantari Medical College at the time of de facto transfer of Pondicherry to Government of India. The medical College was later upgraded into JIPMER.