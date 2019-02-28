JIPMER 2019 PG registration now open at jipmer.edu.in for July session; check details

JIPMER 2019 PG registration!

JIPMER 2019 PG registration: The Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education & Research (JIPMER) has commenced the registration process for admission to MD and MS programmes at jipmer.edu.in. Interested and eligible can visit the official website of JIPMER now to fill the application form for admission to the above-mentioned programmes. Mentioned below is the important date for the JIPMER PG admission along with the seat details and eligibility criteria. Check the details to know more.

JIPMER 2019 PG important dates-

On-line Registration starts: February 28, 2019; 11 AM

On-line Registration end: April 1, 2019; 5 PM

Hall Ticket/ Admit Card available for download: April 29, 2019; 11 AM to May 18, 2019; 8 AM

Date & Time of Entrance Examination:

MD / MS Course| May 18, 2019 (10 AM to 1 PM)

MDS Course| May 18, 2019 (10 AM to 11.30 PM)

Merit List to be released on or before May 31, 2019

JIPMER 2019 PG registration: Seat details-

For MD/MS COURSE (36 months): 100

MDS COURSE (36 months): 2

JIPMER 2019 PG registration: Eligibility Criteria-

For MD/MS: The applicant should be an Indian National or Overseas Citizens of India (OCI) or a Foreign Nationals. They should possess a degree in MBBS or equivalent recognized by the Medical Council of India. A 12 months compulsory rotating internship/Practical training on or before June 30, 2019 is must for them. 55 percent marks is must for General (UR) / OCI / EWSs / SPONSORED / Foreign National/ OBC category candidates. 50%marks for SC/ST candidates.

For MDS: The applicant should be an Indian National or an Overseas Citizens of India (OCI). They should possess a degree in BDS or equivalent recognized by the Dental Council of India. The candidate must have completed the required period of 12 months compulsory rotating internship/Practical training on or before June 30, 2019. 55 percent marks is must for General (UR) / OCI / EWSs / SPONSORED / Foreign National/ OBC category candidates. 50%marks for SC/ST candidates.

JIPMER 2019 PG registration: How to apply-

Candidates seeking admission to entrance examination are required to apply on-line mode only. Visit the official website of JIPMER at www.jipmer.puducherry.gov.in / www.jipmer.edu.in. On the homepage, click on the link that says ‘Apply on-line MD/MS/MDS admission – July 2019 Session.’ They should then input all the required details and upload all the important documents to complete the process. For more information, visit the official website.