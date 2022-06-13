JIPMAT 2022: Registration Date Extended, Know how to apply at jipmat.nta.ac.in

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has extended the deadline for the online application for the Joint Integrated Programme in Management Admission Test (JIPMAT) 2022 exam. The application date has been extended to 15th June, 2022 and candidates can register themselves by 5 pm at the official website jipmat.nta.ac.in. Although, the application fee window will be open till 11:50 pm on the same day. Those who wish to correct their application forms can do so between 17th and18th June.

JIPMAT 2022 exam is scheduled to be held on July 3rd, via a computer-based test from 3 pm to 5:30 pm. Candidates can read the official notification from the official website –jipmat.nta.ac.in /http://www.nta.ac.in for further details. The admit cards for the exam will be released in due course of time. NTA has provided the phone number and an email id, if any candidate has any queries, they may contact the help desk at 011 4075 9000 or write to them at jipmat@nta.ac.in for any queries.

How to apply for JIPMAT 2022?

1. Visit the official website of –jipmat.nta.ac.in /http://www.nta.ac.in

2. Click on the ‘JIPMAT 2022 application link’ flashing on the homepage.

3. Read Instructions and click on new registration.

4. Candidates are required to fill the online application with personal details and qualification details.

6. Upload scanned images of your photograph and signature. The image should be in jpg/jpeg format only between 10 kb to 200 kb. Image and Signature size must be between 4 kb to 30 kb.

7. PwD certificate scan copy size must be between 10 kb to 300 kb (clearly legible)

8. Pay fee payment through online payment mode.

9. Download and take a printout for future reference.

Here’s a breakdown of the JIPMAT-2022 application fee:



General/ OBC(NCL) – Rs. 2000/-

SC/ST/Gen-EWS/PWD – Rs. 1000/-

Transgender- Rs. 1000/-