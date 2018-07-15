Jio Institute update: Reliance Foundation pitched scientist RA Mashelkar as Chancellor

The board members of the Reliance Foundation proposed Mashelkar’s name to the government committee as the Chancellor of the yet-to-be-established Jio Institute.

The Reliance Foundation pitched the name of eminent scientist Raghunath A Mashelkar for the post of the Chancellor of Jio Institute. Mashelkar currently heads the National Innovation Foundation under the Department of Science and Technology, Government of India. Earlier, he was reappointed as National Research Professor in 2016 by the NDA-II government. According to an Indian Express report, it is learnt that the board members of the Reliance Foundation proposed Mashelkar’s name to the government committee as the Chancellor of the yet-to-be-established Jio Institute.

Mashelkar, a chemical engineer, served as Director-General of the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) from 1995 to 2006 and was also a member of the Prime Minister’s Scientific Advisory Council from 1988 to 1990 and 2004 to 2014. After retiring as the chief of CSIR in 2006, he joined Reliance Industries in 2007 as an independent member of its board and has been associated with RIL since then.

The report says Dipak C Jain, former director of Sasin Graduate Institute of Business Administration in Bangkok will serve as the Vice-Chancellor (V-C) of Jio Institute. Mashelkar and Jain are members of the board at Reliance Industries. As per reports, the Board of Management, headed by the Vice-Chancellor, will govern the Jio institute’s administration. It will also have the Provost, Dean Research, Executive Vice President and nominees of the GC and Reliance Foundation as its members.

Jio Institute’s getting named among India’s six Institutes of Eminence (IoE) has set off a major controversy. The selection of Jio Institute for the prestigious tag, has drawn sharp criticism with many questioning the process of selection and the motive behind it as the institution hasn’t been set up yet.

The University Grants Commission (UGC), a panel which carried out the selections, however, defended the move saying the institution was accorded the coveted tag under Greenfield category for new or proposed institutions that are yet to come into existence. Jio Institute, is the only Greenfield institution to get the status along with IISc, IIT-Delhi, IIT-Bombay, BITS-Pilani and Manipal Academy of Higher Education.

The move is part of a scheme of the Human Resource Development (HRD) Ministry to select 20 IoEs — 10 public and 10 private — that will enjoy complete academic and administrative autonomy.