Jio Institute partners with US-based PTC to introduce programmes for educators.

The Jio Institute has joined hands with the Principals’ Training Center (PTC) based in Florida, US. The collaboration aims to introduce training programmes for educators and school leaders in India. PTC specialises in fulfilling the distinct professional learning requirements of school principals, teachers, department heads, counsellors, and board members globally, according to a statement released by the Reliance Foundation. “PTC aims to offer exceptional, research-oriented, and pragmatic training that can be easily implemented in K-12 schools” it added.

‘Creating an Effective School’ is the inaugural PTC programme being launched in India, aims to offer educators and leaders from various educational boards and schools the knowledge and skills needed to articulate a vision, design a plan, and implement an effective school that emphasises student learning and improves outcomes, according to an official statement. “Collaboration between the Jio Institute and Principals’ Training Centre is a powerful alliance to bring innovative educational practices and training to our schools that can pave the way for a brighter future for our students,” G Ravichandran, provost, Jio Institute, said. “Our partnership with PTC underscores our commitment to providing world-class education that is responsive to the changing needs of the world,” he added.

The Jio Institute’s campus in Ulwe (Navi Mumbai) will be hosting a seven-day residential programme from May 22-28, 2023. Meritorious candidates will receive scholarships. The programme aims to explore the broader concept of schools and guide leaders to enhance learning outcomes by emphasising results. Practical training techniques such as simulations and case studies are used in all PTC courses. The course content has been customised to meet the unique needs of the Indian context, as stated in the announcement, the statement mentioned.

With inputs from ANI.