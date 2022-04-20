Jio Institute invites application for its one-year full-time post graduate programmes

Jio Institute has started admissions for its one-year full-time Post Graduate Programmes (PGP) in artificial intelligence, data science, and digital media and marketing communications.



The AI and DS aspirants must have completed at least one course at the undergraduate level in either Computer Science, IT, Mathematics, Statistics, or Economics, while the DM and MC candidates should have at least a three-year undergraduate degree in any discipline. In addition, for both the programmes, the candidates need to have secured at least 50% or equivalent CGPA in graduation and at least 18 months of relevant work experience as of July 1, 2022.



The last to apply for the courses is May 20, 2022.



“We have embarked on a mission to transform youth with the help of world-class faculty, international collaborations, rigorous pedagogy, and generous scholarships. We aspire to be rooted in Indian values with global impact. We look forward to starting the inaugural postgraduate programmes that combine academic excellence with industry relevance,” Dipak Jain, vice-chancellor, Jio Institute, said.



The AI and DS programme have been designed for early-career professionals who aspire to become full-stack data scientists. The students will be well equipped for various roles, including AI Researchers, Data Scientists, and Industrial and Societal Entrepreneurs. At the same time, the DM and MC programme is designed for early-career professionals who aspire to build a career in areas such as Marketing Communications, Brand Consulting, Digital Marketing, Marketing Analytics, and Consumer Research.



Admission to the courses will be made through Jio Institute Entrance Test (JET), which will comprise multiple-choice questions based on quantitative aptitude and verbal ability and a section on writing skills. An applicant can also submit their GRE test score. The shortlisted candidates will be invited for an online personal interview, and the final selection will be based on a holistic evaluation of the past academic record, responses to essay questions, statement of purpose, letters of recommendation, the relevance of work experience, extra-curricular activities, awards and accolades, performance in JET and personal interview.



Read also: Thadomal Shahani Centre for Management invites applications for global MBA programme

