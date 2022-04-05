Jio Institute appoints Caltech professor Guruswami Ravichandran as the provost and professor of Engineering

Jio Institute appointed professor Guruswami Ravichandran from California Institute of Technology (Caltech) as the founding provost and professor of engineering, in line with strengthening its academic leadership team. Ravichandran will join Jio Institute on July 1, 2022.

Ravinchandran is a PhD degree holder in Engineering and MS in Engineering, both from Brown University, USA and holds a BE (honours) degree in Mechanical Engineering from Regional Engineering College (NIT), Trichy. From 2015 to 2021, Ravichandran served as the Otis Booth Leadership Chair of the Division of Engineering and Applied Science at Caltech. He was also the

director of the Graduate Aerospace Laboratories at California Institute of Technology (GALCIT) from 2009 to 2015.

Jio Institute has also announced admissions to its Post-Graduate (PG) Certificate Programmes in Artificial Intelligence and Data Science and Digital Media and Marketing Communications. These are full time onne year programmes and will be delivered by academicians from global universities and industry thought leaders. The programmes will be offered from Jio Institute’s campus at Navi Mumbai. The candidates applying for the programmes needs to have a minimum of 50% or equivalent CGPA in a bachelor’s degree and atleast 18 months of work experience. Jio Institute is also offering scholarships of up to 100% on the tuition fees to the deserving candidates.

