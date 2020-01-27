Jindal University V-C shares ideas at WEF 2020

He also took part in THE’s debate on ‘What is the power of place?’, aimed at interrogating the point of ‘place’ for universities in a hyper-connected world.

Founding vice-chancellor of OP Jindal Global University, Prof C Raj Kumar, spoke to a global audience in three separate sessions at this year’s World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland, from January 21-24. He was the only V-C from India invited to speak at Davos this year.

“Indian universities can play a global catalytic role for promoting a sustainable future, given the significant demographic situation in India,” Prof Kumar said. The sessions he addressed included Caspian Week and Times Higher Education (THE).

As part of Caspian Week, Prof Kumar spoke on the theme ‘Education & Leadership for Sustainable World’ focused on educational leadership, sustainability, inclusive development, institutional cultural change, and pedagogies of sustainability, and another panel on the theme ‘The Role of Global Universities in Promoting Sustainable Futures’.

He also took part in THE’s debate on ‘What is the power of place?’, aimed at interrogating the point of ‘place’ for universities in a hyper-connected world.

This year, 11 global university heads were invited to be a part of WEF.