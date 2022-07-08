Jindal School of Public Health announces 100% fully funded scholarships

The Jindal School of Public Health and Human Development (JSPH) at OP Jindal Global University has announced 100% scholarships for the inaugural batch of the Masters’ in Public Health Programme (MPH). According to the institution, 10 fully funded scholarships will be given to the students, ensuring 100% waiver of tuition fees.

“Our commitment to providing education in the field of public health and human development will financially support students and ensure equity and access to public health education in India,” C Raj Kumar, founding vice-chancellor, JGU, said.

According to JGU, the programme aims to provide semester exchange and study abroad programmes with key institutions and centers of excellence in public health.

“At JGU, we focus on providing a world-class education to our students and believe in reducing barriers to equal and quality education.The scholarship programme aims to enable students from diverse backgrounds to join a global institution,” Upasana Mahanta, dean, admissions and outreach, JGU, said.

Read Also: The Designer’s Class raises Rs 7.9 crore, plans technological enhancement