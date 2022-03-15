Jindal School of Liberal Arts and Humanities launches UG degree course in Sociology

The programme is designed to provide various career aspects to students in fields of arts, technology, health, research, social work and journalism.

Jindal School of Liberal Arts and Humanities (JSLH) has launched a new bachelor’s degree in Sociology with effect from August 2022. The programme is designed to provide various career aspects to students in fields of arts, technology, health, research, social work and journalism, among others. It will cover the traditional areas of the subject, ranging from areas of creativity, the social impact of new technologies and public health with practical and applied components.

Addressing the new course, John Robert Clammer, professor and director of the BA (Hons) Sociology, JSLH said, “The vision for the new programme is to create a degree of high international standard that is competitive with comparable degrees in India and abroad and innovative in two principal ways. The first of these is to develop specializations in emerging areas including the sociology of technology, health, creativity and applied aspects of the subject. The second, while maintaining international standards and curriculum, is to root the teaching and research in the context of contemporary Indian society and its needs and issues. This will make the degree attractive to both local as well as international students”.

The new programme was initiated on March 9 March with a forum on the topic of “Who Am I? Thinking Sociologically About Oneself,” featuring a panel of Indian and international speakers which included Sanjay Jhingan, professor at International College of Liberal Arts, Japan, Anjali Pathak, Human Rights practitioner; and Mary Reisel, Rikkyo University, Japan.

“Based on a liberal pedagogy of interdisciplinarity and experiential learning, students in the B.A (Honour) Sociology programme will gain a sense of purpose from a learning environment that nurtures individual aspirations as it cultivates foundational skills. The ‘Who Am I’ panel discussion and competition will spark students’ ideas about the fundamental structures of human society and the processes that create, renew and evolve the way humans live” commented Kathleen A. Modrowski, dean of Jindal School of Liberal Arts and Humanities.

