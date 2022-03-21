Jindal School of Journalism offers study abroad programmes in 20 international universities

JSJCs has signed an MoU with IndiaSpend, to pitch and produce data journalism stories in multimedia formats.

Jindal School of Journalism and Communication (JSJC), has signed a partnership with University of Oregon to offer a short-term study abroad programme in the summer of 2022 on climate change and environment. This is the latest of 20 international active student mobility collaborations and agreements that JSJC offers its students, as per inputs from PTI.

Recently, JSJCs has also agreed to an MoU with IndiaSpend, a data journalism website, that will allow students to use data from the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE) to pitch and produce data journalism stories in multimedia formats.

“The international collaborations are a part of JGU’s commitment to provide a global learning experience to its students and they range from leading universities in Australia, United Kingdom, United States of America as well as institutions in Peru and Malaysia.” C Raj Kumar, founding vice chancellor and professor of O.P. Jindal Global University, said.

JSJC offers various semester exchange programmes with international universities which includes University of Sydney, University of Oregon and Hong Kong Baptist University along with a dual degree programme in collaboration with Queen Mary University, London.

