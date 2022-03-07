Jindal School of Government and Public Policy signs MoU with Macquarie University to expand student mobility

As per the agreement, students of MA public policy can complete their first year of the course from JSGP and join Macquaries versity public and social policy program in the second year.

Jindal School of Government and Public Policy (JSGP) of O.P. Jindal Global University (JGU) has partnered with Macquarie University, Australia, to expand student mobility. Through this collaboration, students of JSGP will get to earn two degrees with Macquarie University

Jindal School of Government and Public Policy aims to engage with the contemporary policy environment and to promote research that facilitates a better understanding of issues relating to governance and public policy.

As per the agreement, students of MA public policy can complete their first year of the course from JSGP and join Macquaries versity public and social policy program in the second year. Doing this, students can earn MA degrees from both universities. In the same way, BA honours public policy students can join Macquarie University’s BA social science programme after completing the first two years with JSGP. As a result, they will be eligible to earn two BA degrees after four years’ study.

Apart from this, JSGP also offers dual degree opportunities with Australia’s University of Queensland and the Queen Mary University of London. In future, JSGP dual degree opportunities will be provided with Australia’s Monash University and UK’s Birmingham and Essex universities.

JSGP students can also opt for semester exchange or study abroad programmes at Berkeley, California, Gottingen and Julius Maximilians Universitat in Germany, St. Andrews in Scotland, and the Southern Queensland University and Federation University in Australia.

“The dual degree programmes and other student mobility options created by the Jindal School of Government and Public Policy for its students will fulfill the vision of the National Education Policy 2020 that will enable Indian students to experience international education.”said founding vice chancellor of

O.P. Jindal Global University, professor C Raj Kumar.

Adding to this, another mobility option for students of public policy and international affairs is the International Relations and Global Public Policy Summer School in July 2022 at the Maxwell School of Citizenship and Public Affairs, Syracuse University, USA.

Read Also: NIT Andhra Pradesh encourages students to work on drone technology