Jindal School of Art & Architecture collaborates with University of Adelaide; launches dual degree Architecture Masters.

The Jindal School of Art and Architecture (JSAA) at O.P. Jindal Global University and the University of Adelaide have launched a dual degree Architecture Masters programme called the Jindal–Adelaide Architecture Pathway (JAAP). This programme aims to allow students to earn a Bachelor of Arts (hons.) built environment studies from JGU, a Bachelor of Architectural Design from the University of Adelaide, and a Master of Architecture from the University of Adelaide in a total period of six years, according to an official release.

JSAA students studying Bachelor of Arts (Honours) Built Environment Studies at JGU can transfer to the Bachelor of Architectural Design programme at UoA after completing 3 years at JGU and spending an additional year at UoA, the release mentioned.

“The Jindal Adelaide Architecture pathway programme is designed to graduate global architects who will be eligible for licensure across Australia, New Zealand, India and many other countries through reciprocal arrangements. As part of this collaboration for creating a unique dual degree programme for our students at JSAA, the University of Adelaide and JGU are committed to work together on promoting global experiences for our students in the areas of Architecture and Design,” C. Raj Kumar, founding vice chancellor, O.P. Jindal Global University, said.

Graduating students from this programme also have the opportunity to apply for a minimum three-year post-study work visa in Australia, opening up exciting career prospects. The curriculum is global, combining architectural education and expertise from both India and Australia, ensuring a well-rounded and comprehensive learning experience. Students have the privilege of studying in two top-ranking universities with accomplished faculty members from around the world, giving them the chance to meet renowned architects and designers from India, Australia, and New Zealand, as per the release.