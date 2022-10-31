Jindal Institute of Behavioural Sciences conducts teacher training programme for educators in Srinagar

Jindal Institute of Behavioural Sciences (JIBS) in collaboration with World Society of Victimology (WSV) has delivered a teacher training programme on “Emotional Well-being and Stress Management” for the school principals, teachers, and counselors in Amar Singh Club, Srinagar, as per an official statement. Furthermore, over 150 educators from 30 schools across the region attended the session which focused on mindfulness, meditation, and physical exercise.

“Driven by a keen sense of social responsibility, Jindal Institute of Behavioural Sciences (JIBS) engages in extensive community outreach programmes for school teachers by providing them with pro-bono capacity-building training. Our target audience comprises educators, school leaders, and administrators from the diverse schools across India, and also other lower and middle-income countries such as Indonesia, Kenya, Nigeria, Sri Lanka,” Sanjeev P Sahni, principal director, head, Centre for Leadership and Change, JIBS, said.

According to the statement, Sahni and his team of researchers at JIBS have trained more than 1,80,000 teachers and school administrators in more than 8000 schools across the globe.

“We implement an unexplored approach inspired from a higher education context, using the pillars of a flexible environment, learning culture, intentional content, and professional educators (FLIP) model,” Sahni said.

With inputs from PTI.

Also Read: IIT Madras clocks revenue and funding of Rs 1,000 crore in FY22

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn