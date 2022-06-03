Jindal Global Law School announces 500 scholarships in academic year 2022-23

Jindal Global Law School (JGLS) of O. P. Jindal Global University (JGU) has announced to provide 500 scholarships for students joining the law school in academic year 2022-23. The scholarships will be awarded to students who have parental income below Rs 30 lakh annually.

“University has decided to award scholarships to meritorious students whose annual parental income is less than the limit prescribed by the University,” C Raj Kumar, founding vice chancellor, O.P. Jindal Global University, founding dean, Jindal Global Law School, said.

“All scholarships at the law school are based on merit-cum-means. The merit to award the scholarship is determined by the national level entrance exam LSAT–India Test. We strictly implement an income criterion to ensure that the scholarships reach only those who need it the most,” Kumar said.

According to Anand Prakash Mishra, director of Law Admissions, the scholarships are offered for 10 specialised LLM programmes offered at JGLS. Only students securing LSAT–India Score above 90 percentiles can apply for scholarships in 5-year BComLLB, BBA LLB and BA LLB programmes.

Whereas students applying for scholarships in other programs such as three year LLB, one year LLM and three year BA Honours in Legal Studies/ Human Rights/ Criminology/ Gender Studies programmes must secure an 80 percentile score to be eligible to receive scholarships. Scholarships are based on LSAT India 2022 Test Score. LSAT India Test Applications are closing on 8 June.

