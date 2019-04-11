Jharkhand JAC result 2019 class 9 DECLARED, how to check at jac.jharkhand.gov.in

JAC Jharkhand Board Class 9th Result 2019!

JAC Jharkhand Board Class 9th Result 2019: The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) has announced the examination results for the students of class 9th at jac.jharkhand.gov.in. Students who had appeared for the same can visit the official website of JAC to check their scores. This year a total of 5.8 lakh students had appeared for the class 9th examination in the state. The exam was conducted in February across various centers. The 9th class examination was held during the morning session from 9:45 AM to 1:00 PM.

It was expected that the results for both class 8th and 9th would be out today. But the class 8th examination results will not be declared by JAC today. According to media reports, the chairman of JAC decided to release the results of only class 9th today. As per a report, Koderma district had the best result with 95.1% students who appeared from here clearing the Class 9 exam.

How to check JAC Jharkhand Board Class 9th Result-

1) Go to the official JAC website: www.jac.nic.in.

2) Click on the result link provided for class 9th examination.

3) Enter your roll number

4) Press submit

5) Your result will be displayed on the screen

6) Check it and then download the same for future

Also read| Jharkhand JAC 8th board exam results 2019 expected to be declared soon at jac.nic.in

AC Jharkhand Board Class 9th Result-: Where to check-

Students can visit the following websites in order to check their class8th results:

jac.nic.in jacresults.com jac.jharkhand.gov.in jharresults.nic.in

The JAC is yet to announce the date for the results of Class 10 and Class 12 (Science, Arts and Commerce streams).