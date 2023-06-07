The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) has announced the JAC 9th Result 2023 on its official website. Candidates who appeared for the class 9th examinations of the Jharkhand Board can now check their results at jacresults.com.

Students can download their results by using their roll number and the simple steps mentioned below.

Here’s how to download Jharkhand JAC Class 9th result 2023

Step 1. Go to the official website of JAC at jacresults.com

Step 2. Click on “Results of Class IX Examination – 2022” on JAC’s homepage

Step 3. A new page will be displayed on your screen

Step 4. Enter the required details and clicks on Submit

Step 5. Your JAC Class 9 Result 2023 will be displayed on the screen

Step 6. Download your JAC Class 9th results for further references

JAC class 9th result 2023 direct link

Students are advised to thoroughly check all the details given on their JAC class 9th scorecard. In case of any discrepancies, the candidate must contact the respective school authority.