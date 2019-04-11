Jharkhand JAC 8th board exam results 2019 expected to be declared soon at jac.nic.in

Jharkhand Board 8th class result expected soon by Jharkhand Academic Council at jac.jharkhand.gov.in.

Jharkhand Board Class 8th Result Declaring Soon: The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) is expected to release the examination results for Class 8th on its official website at jac.jharkhand.gov.in soon. Candidates who appeared for the same can visit the website as soon as the results have been made live to check their scores and take a print out of their mark sheet for future purposes. According to reports, over 5.56 lakh students appeared for the class 8th examination in the state this year. The exams were conducted in the month of February this year. Check the details below to know more.

Jharkhand Board Class 8th Result: Where to check-

Students can visit the following websites in order to check their class8th results:

  1. jac.nic.in
  2. jacresults.com
  3. jac.jharkhand.gov.in
  4. jharresults.nic.in

Also read| Jharkhand JAC result 2019 class 9 DECLARED, how to check at jac.jharkhand.gov.in

Jharkhand Board Class 8th Result: How to check-

Students can follow the below mentioned steps to check their Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) class 8 examination results on the website-

Step 1: Visit the official website of jac.jharkhand.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that says ‘CLASS VIII EXAM -2019 RESULT’

Step 3: Enter the required details

Step 4: Press submit

Step 5: Your result will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Check it and then take a print out of the same for future use

Note: It is to be noted that apart from the official website, students can download apps that are available on the Google Play store in order to check their board examination scores.

Jharkhand Board Results: 

The Jharkhand Academic Council on April 11 declared the examination results for class 9th. It is expected to announce the board examination results for class 10th and 12th in the month of May this year. While the declaration date for the board examination date for class 10th and 12th is yet to be announced, candidates need to note that the High School results (Class 10th) were declared by JAC on June 12, 2018.

