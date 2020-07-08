Jharkhand High School results Latest Update: JAC 10th results to be announced today, check time, other details

More than 3.8 lakh students had appeared in the state board Xth board examinations and the exams were conducted between February 11 and February 28.

JAC Jharkhand Board 10th Result 2020 UPDATES: Results of the High School students who had appeared in the Jharkhand state board exams will be announced today. The result will be announced by the Jharkhand Academic Council on the official website of the state board-jacresults.com as well as jac.jharkhand.gov.in, IE reported. The result is expected to be uploaded on the website by 1 PM today. Jharkhand was one of the few states in the country which could conclude the examination process of its High School students in the month of February before the imposition of the lockdown in the country. More than 3.8 lakh students had appeared in the state board Xth board examinations and the exams were conducted between February 11 and February 28.

However, the announcement of the results got delayed due to the imposition of lockdown across the country as the evaluation process of the answer sheets got delayed. Like every year, students, who are not satisfied with their result and want it to be reevaluated, will be allowed to apply for re-checking of their answer sheets. A formal application will need to be filled by the students along with paying the re-evaluation fee. Students who happen to get flunked in any of the papers will be allowed to write the supplementary exam as well. The compartmental exam will provide another chance to students to get passed in the examinations. However, the dates for the supplementary exams have not been announced yet in view of the rising number of Covid-19 cases in the country. The supplementary exams might be pushed further to the month of August.

How to check JAC 10th board result

Students need to keep their roll number and other important details ready with them before logging on to the website of the state board. After logging on to the website, students will need to fill in their details which will redirect them to their result pdf. Students are advised to take a print out of their result or save its copy on their systems or mobile phones for future use.