Jharkhand govt to roll out vocational training programme in 325 block level model schools

A vocational training programme will be rolled out for students in 325 block-level model schools in Jharkhand with the aim to provide employment-oriented education, the state government has announced.

According to an official statement, the skill-based training would also be implemented in 80 schools of excellence across the state. A proposal in this regard has been prepared on the directives of Chief Minister Hemant Soren and it will be launched at a state-level programme in March, the statement added.

Under the inititative, training will be provided in 11 trades such as agriculture, information technology, information technology-enabled services, apparel and make-up and home furnishing, media and entertainment, tourism and hospitality, beauty and wellness, multiskilling, electronics and hardware, retail and healthcare, the statement noted.

“Arrangements are being made to facilitate on-job training through industrial field visits to state-level establishments and institutions associated with the respective trade so that employment opportunities can be made available to the students as per their interests,” the statement said.

With inputs from PTI