Jharkhand govt to convert 4,000 schools into ‘schools of excellence’

The statement mentions a plan to introduce changes in the education system. The first phase of this plan involves introducing a new education pattern in 80 schools of excellence.

Written by FE Education
A competition will be organised among the selected schools of excellence.
A competition will be organised among the selected schools of excellence.

Over 4,000 state-run schools in Jharkhand will be upgraded to ‘schools of excellence’ to ensure quality education for the students, Hemant Soren, chief minister, Jharkhand, said. “The students of Jharkhand are not behind in any field but there is a need to connect them with resources,” the minister added.

A competition will be organised among the selected schools of excellence. “The staff and students of the school that performs better will be taken on a tour to other states of the country,” he said.

The state government has resolved to provide quality education to the students studying in government schools in the state. The children of Jharkhand will shine in education along with sports, Soren stated.

Furthermore, The statement mentions a plan to introduce changes in the education system. The first phase of this plan involves introducing a new education pattern in 80 schools of excellence. These schools will follow the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) pattern, while the second phase of the plan involves converting 4,000 more schools to schools of excellence. 

With inputs from PTI.

First published on: 21-03-2023 at 12:30 IST

