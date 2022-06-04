Jharkhand govt increases number of beneficiaries for overseas scholarship

The Jharkhand government has increased the number of beneficiaries to 25 for the Marang Gomke Jaipal Singh Munda Overseas Scholarship Scheme. Earlier, the scholarship enabled 10 beneficiaries to pursue higher studies in top universities in the United Kingdom (UK).

Now, up to 25 students from scheduled tribes, scheduled castes, minorities, and other backward classes (OBCs) will be eligible to pursue higher education in the UK. The expanded version allows for the provision of fully-funded scholarships to up to 25 students every year, to pursue a one-year Master’s or two-year M Phil programme across 31 disciplines, a press release stated.

The scheme was launched by the Hemant Soren government last year to provide an opportunity for talented students from the state to pursue postgraduate studies at leading universities in the UK.

The state government has also increased the allocated budget of the scholarship to Rs 16 crore per year which could be increased, if necessary, it said.

Last year, seven students were selected for the scholarship. They are currently pursuing their higher studies at Loughborough University, University of Warwick, and the University of Sussex. Earlier, the scholarship was given to students for higher studies in 22 disciplines. Nine additional disciplines have been added to the expanded version, the release added.

Meanwhile, according to the official statement, the UK Government’s Foreign and Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) will be partnering with the state government to launch a jointly funded Chevening-Marang Gomke Jaipal Singh Munda Scholarship for up to five students of Jharkhand belonging to ST, SC, OBC, and Minorities,

The partnership will help students to pursue a one-year year Master’s programme in the United Kingdom in the next three academic years, it said.

With inputs from PTI.

