Jharkhand Board JAC 12th Arts Result 2018: Students alert! Check confirmed date, time at official website jac.nic.in, jharresults.nic.in

Jharkhand JAC 12th Arts Result 2018: The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) is all set to declare results of class 12 Arts stream tomorrow. All students who appeared for the exam are advised to check their results at jac.nic.in, jharresults.nic.in. The exams were conducted between March 8 to March 27.

If any student finds it tough to check results due to heavy traffic, the person can check the result at examresults.net. The class 10 result was declared on June 12. As many as 1,28,956 boys (61.79 per cent) boys passed the exam successfully, even as 1,25,878 girls cleared the exam with a pass percentage of 57.29.

The board had declared Class 12th science and commerce stream on June 7. The exams were also conducted from March 8 to March 27. Nearly 44,677 out of 93,781 students cleared the exam successfully with pass percentage of48.34 per cent. Out of 40,925, around 40,244 passed the Class 12 commerce stream exam. The passing percentage in commerce was 67.49 per cent.

The JAC will release Class 12 Arts results tomorrow at at 3 pm. Students can also check results from apps available at the google play store. In order to get results app, candidates are required to pre-register their roll number. In 2017, result of Class 12 Arts stream was announced on June 20 . The pass percentage last year was 71.95.

In Commerce stream, close to 6,127 students got first division, 18,266 students received second division and 2,770 git third division results. In Science stream, as many as 16,618 students were successful in getting first division percentage, even as 26,337 got second and 1,711 students got third division.