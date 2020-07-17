Jharkhand Board 12th Result 2020: JAC releases Class 12 results for science, commerce, arts stream — here’s how to check

JAC had earlier scheduled the release of the result at 1 PM in the afternoon today but later postponed it to 5 PM.

JAC Jharkhand Board 12th Result 2020: The wait of Class 12 students who had appeared in the Jharkhand state board exams has come to an end as the JAC board has announced the result today at 5 PM. The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) has released the result of students from all three streams- Science, Arts and Commerce today. JAC had earlier scheduled the release of the result at 1 PM in the afternoon today but later postponed it to 5 PM.

The evaluation of the answer sheets faced a delay this year on account of the onset of Coronavirus in the country and the nationwide lockdown imposed in the country on March 24. Though the state board had concluded the examination process in the state by February end which was way before the imposition of lockdown, delay caused in the evaluation of the answer sheets led to the postponement of the release date.

This year more than 2.34 lakh class XII students appeared in the exams. Earlier this month the state board had also released the result of Class X students where a total of 75% students passed with flying colours.

Where to check your result

Students will need to log on to the state education board websites- jac.nic.in, jacresults.com, jac.jharkhand.gov.in. After logging onto the website, they will need to go to the results section.

How to check your result

Students must keep their roll number and other vital information handy before logging on the result website. After reaching the students’ result section on the website, they will need to fill in their roll number, date of birth, and father’s name after which they will be directed to their result pdf. Students must save a copy of their result on their computer or their mobile phones for their future use. Alternatively, they can get a print out of their result and keep it safely.