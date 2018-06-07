Jharkhand 12th result 2018 LIVE: JAC to declare Class 12th Science, Commerce results today at jac.nic.in

Jharkhand Board 12th result 2018 LIVE: The class 12th exams were held between March 8-27.

Jharkhand Board 12th result 2018 LIVE: The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) will release Class 12 results (Science, Commerce) examination today. JAC chairman Arvind Pratap Singh, while confirming the result announcement development had said that results would be declared on June 7. “The results of Class 12 examination will be declared tomorrow, June 7, 2018 at the official websites, jac.ac.in, jharresults.nic.in,” he said. Over 3,17,000 students have class 12 (Science and Commerce) exam this year. The class 12th exams were held between March 8-27. Last year the pass percentage for class 12 science stream was 52.35 percent. For commerce stream, the pass percentage was was 60.09 percent. Results this year, is being declared late, as exams were held late than the usual time. JAC is likely to declare Inter-Arts stream results in the third week of this month. The JAC may declare class 10 result on or before June 10.