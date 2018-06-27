Jharkhand Board 12th Result 2018 LIVE: JAC 12th Arts result today at jac.nic.in, jharresults.nic.in

Jharkhand Board 12th Result 2018 LIVE: Jharkhand Board 12th results for Arts students will be declared by Jharkhand Academic Council, JAC today on the official websites – jac.nic.in and jharresults.nic.in.

Jharkhand Board 12th Result 2018 LIVE: Jharkhand Board 12th results for Arts students will be declared by Jharkhand Academic Council, JAC today at 3 PM on the official websites – jac.nic.in and jharresults.nic.in. JAC Arts results 2018 or Jharkhand Board 12th Arts results can also be checked on third-party websites like indiaresults.com and examresults.net.

Jharkhand Board 12th exam for Arts, Science and Commerce stream were held from 8th March to 3rd April 2018. Over 4 lakh students appeared for Jharkhand Class 12 exam in 436 centres across the state. The results of Class 12 Science and Commerce examination were declared on June 7 at 12 pm.

A total of 93781 students in science registered for the exam of which 92405 passed. The pass percentage in the science stream was 48.34 per cent. In the commerce stream, 40,925 candidates had appeared out of which nearly 40,244 had cleared the Inter exams. The pass percentage of the commerce stream is 67.49 per cent.