Jharkhand 10th Result 2018 date, time confirmed: When and how to check JAC Board 10th result at jac.nic.in

Jharkhand 10th Result 2018 date, time confirmed: JAC or Jharkhand Academic Council will declare JAC 10th Results 2018 today at 4 PM on the official website- jac.nic.in.

Jharkhand 10th Result 2018 date, time confirmed: Jharkhand students alert! JAC or Jharkhand Academic Council will declare JAC 10th Results 2018 today at 4 PM on the official website- jac.nic.in. The Jharkhand Board Matric Result can also be checked at indiaresults.com and examresults.net. JAC chairperson Arvind Prasad Singh had confirmed that the results of Jharkhand Board Matric exam will be declared at 4 PM on Tuesday.

4,31,734 candidates appeared for the Jharkhand Board 10th exam. Jharkhand Board Matric exams were held from 8th March to 21st March. Last year, 4,67,193 had appeared for JAC Board exams. The overall pass percentage in 2017 was 57.91 percent. The pass percentage for boys was 55 percent whereas for girls, the pass percentage was 60 percent.

Jharkhand JAC 10th Result 2018: Date to check results-

JAC class 10th result is scheduled to be declared today i.e June 12.

Jharkhand JAC 10th Result 2018: Time to check results-

JAC class 10th result is expected at 4 PM. Students can check their results at jac.nic.in, jharresults.nic.in.

Jharkhand JAC 10th Result 2018: How to check

Step 1: Students are first advised to log on to official website jac.nic.in, jharresults.nic.in.

Step 2: They must now click on the link showing results of class 10.

Step 3: After clicking on, students are advised to give details that are asked.

Step 4: Now students can click on the submit button

Step 5: Once the result is shown on the screen, students are advised to take out printouts for future use.

Jharkhand Board 12th Result 2018: The Jharkhand Academic Council or JAC declared Jharkhand Board result for Science and Commerce on June 7 at its official websites jac.ac.in, jharresults.nic.in. JAC examination was conducted between March 8 and March 27. Over 4 lakh candidates had appeared for JAC exam this year.

About JAC – Jharkhand Academic Council, JAC Ranchi

Jharkhand Academic Council or JAC is the board which looks after the education system of Jharkhand and is responsible for conducting 10th & 12th Exams in the state of Jharkhand. It came into existence on November 15, 2000 under act of assented and state Legislature of Jharkhand.